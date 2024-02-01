Skip to Content
News

Previously convicted sex offender arrested in Fountain on sexual exploitation of children charges

FPD
By
Published 5:25 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested 40-year-old Dustin Huntington after an investigation into Internet Child Exploitation.

According to the FPD Huntington was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges Sexual Exploitation of Children-Distribution of Material (F3) and Sexual Exploitation of Children-Video, Moving Visual Images, Motion Picture (F4). He is being held without bond.

The FPD said Huntington is a registered sex offender and has a previous conviction out of the 4th Judicial District for Sexual Exploitation of a Child Video (20 plus items).

FPD Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who
may have information pertaining to this case. If you have any information, please call Detective Tori
Slater at 719-382-4288, or email at tslater@fountainpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477,
or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content