Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel won’t run at US marathon trials because of knee injury

Reigning Olympic marathon bronze medalist Molly Seidel won’t run this weekend at the U.S. Olympic marathon trials because of a knee injury. Seidel revealed on Instagram that she hurt her knee about a month ago and an MRI showed she had a fractured patella and partially torn patellar tendon. She tried to cross-train to get ready for Saturday’s race in in Orlando, Florida, but made the decision to drop out to avoid risking further injury. The top three finishers in the men’s and women’s races earn spots at this year’s Paris Olympics if they’ve met the time qualification criteria.

