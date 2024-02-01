Skip to Content
Nearly 140 people on cruise ship Queen Victoria sickened with gastrointestinal illness

today at 5:42 PM
Published 5:50 PM

By Jamiel Lynch and Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

(CNN) — More than 100 passengers and crew have fallen ill while on a three-week leg of a 107-night cruise with Cunard Cruise Line on the Queen Victoria, according to a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the report, 139 people on board – 123 passengers and 16 crew members – have reported gastrointestinal symptoms that include diarrhea and vomiting.

The cruise line has increased cleaning and disinfection procedures and isolated ill passengers and crew, according to the report.

The cause of the illness is not known, according to the CDC’s report.

The Queen Victoria is on a 107-night sailing that started in Southhampton, England, on January 11. This part of the voyage set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 22 with stops in Aruba, Guatemala, Cabo San Lucas, San Francisco and Hawaii, ending on February 12, according to Cunard’s website.

A total of 1,824 passengers and 967 crew members are on board.

In a statement to CNN, Cunard Cruise Line said, “Cunard confirms that a small number of guests had reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness on board Queen Victoria.  They immediately activated their enhanced health and safety protocols to ensure the wellbeing of all guests and crew on board. Measures have been effective.”

