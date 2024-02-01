Morocco arrests 30 people suspected of trafficking newborns, report says

FES, Morocco (AP) — Authorities in Morocco have arrested 30 people in the city of Fes on charges of blackmail, threats and trafficking of newborn babies. Morocco’s state-owned news agency reported on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested this week. They include law enforcement agents, doctors, nurses and other health professionals. They are accused of working with unwed mothers to sell their newborn babies to families wishing to adopt. Their scheme also involved blackmail, fraud and theft of medications that are not sold without a prescription. Some suspects are accused of helping facilitate abortions, which are illegal outside of emergencies in Morocco.

