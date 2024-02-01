Mexican president suggests US talks on migration and drugs may suffer after drug money allegations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has suggested that talks with the U.S. government on migration and drug trafficking could suffer after media reports of a U.S. investigation into alleged drug money donations for his 2006 campaign. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested U.S. officials should apologize for what he called baseless allegations. He said it would be hard to sit down and talk about some of the most pressing issues in bilateral relations until that happens. He did not specify who he wanted to apologize, but suggested that the U.S. State Department should say something.

