Manitou Springs’s new “Adopt-a-Park” program is taking applications

MANITOU SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- Manitou Park is accepting applications for their "Adopt-a-Park" program. Volunteers are being asked to dedicate two hours a month from April to October to perform basic park maintenance.

This includes raking, picking up trash, sweeping, or reporting broken equipment to the city. Groups are asked to commit for one year to provide the tools needed for each job. In return, the city will post a dedicated sign at each location with another acknowledgment on the city's web page.

The deadline to apply is 5 P.M. on March 1st, 2024. Manitou Springs Parks and Recreation Staff will review applications after the deadline and seniority will be given to those that are in good standing with maintenance requirements.

If you are interested in applying for this new program, click here.