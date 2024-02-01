Investigation into killings of 19 burros in Southern California desert hits possible breakthrough

NEEDLES, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities say they might have a break in a long-running investigation into the killing of wild burros in California’s Mojave Desert nearly five years ago. Nineteen burros were found shot to death along a Interstate 15 northeast of Los Angeles in August 2019. The Bureau of Land Management says Thursday its investigators want to talk to the owners of two 2008 Toyota pickups, one white and the other gray or silver. Officials have also identified the type of weapon used in the killings. Wild burros are protected under federal law. They are also an iconic symbol of the Southwest, dating to their days as pack animals.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.