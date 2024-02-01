Georgia Senate passes sports betting bill, but odds dim as constitutional amendment required
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
Georgia senators are passing a bill to allow sports gambling. The bill moves on to the House for more debate, but only after senators decided on Thursday that it requires a separate state constitutional amendment. That could throw ultimate passage into doubt, with a constitutional amendment needing support from two-thirds of Senate and House members. The maneuvering shows how many Georgia lawmakers support expanding gambling, but disagree on what gambling should be added or by what legal method. Supporters of passing a bill without an amendment say sports betting can be authorized under the Georgia Lottery. Nationwide, 38 states allow sports betting.