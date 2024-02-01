Explosion strikes near vessel in the Red Sea off Yemen as Houthi rebel attacks continue
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have fired two ballistic missiles at a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Red Sea. The attack happened Thursday west of Hodeida, a port city in Yemen long held by the rebels. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military group overseeing Mideast waterways, said the crew and the vessel were safe and the blast came far off the vessel’s starboard side. A U.S. defense official identified the targeted container ship as the Koi. Its management could not be immediately reached for comment. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.