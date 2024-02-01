Eagerly awaited redistricting reports that will reshape Wisconsin Legislature are due

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Eagerly awaited redistricting reports that will recommend new maps expected to reshape the balance of power in the Wisconsin Legislature are due to the state Supreme Court. The political stakes in Thursday’s deadline are huge in the battleground state. Republicans have had a firm grip on the Legislature since 2011 even as Democrats have won statewide elections. Four of the past six presidential victors in Wisconsin have been decided by less than a point. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered new maps in December. Consultants hired by the court were to issue their recommendations Thursday after reviewing six proposed new sets of maps.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.