Small plane crashes at a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, and homes are on fire, officials say

today at 6:29 PM
Published 7:04 PM

By Jamiel Lynch and Amanda Jackson, CNN

(CNN) — A small plane crashed Thursday evening at a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, and “multiple mobile homes have caught fire,” fire officials said.

Firefighters responded around 7:15 p.m. local time to the crash site at the Bayside Waters mobile home park, officials said.

It’s unclear how many people were on the plane, and details about injuries, if any, were not immediately clear, Clearwater police and fire spokesman Rob Shaw said.

The aircraft, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35, crashed into the residential area after the pilot reported an engine failure, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told CNN.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Clearwater is approximately 23 miles west of Tampa.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2024 Cable News Network, Inc.

CNN's Leah Thomeer contributed to this report.

