Catholic Charities of Central Colorado facing funding shortage that is affecting services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Catholic Charities of Central Colorado asks for help. They are experiencing a shortage of donations, affecting their services.

Unfortunately, multiple organizations are already being affected by this lack of funding, including the Marian House in downtown Colorado Springs.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado is short 628 thousand dollars.

This means that people and families who need help may have to wait or not see any help.

Despite their efforts to avoid closing programs, they have been forced to prioritize certain ones.

The first programs seeing these major budget cuts are the Marian House, The Marketplace Pantry, and the Marian House Emergency Services Center.

Andy Barton, CEO of Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, says the main reasons they see a lack in donations are food inflation, cost of living, and government funding.

"We really want folks to know that this work is being done in the community. We're doing it to the best of our ability. But we've seen a 21% decline in donors since 2020," says Barton.

The charity is doing everything they can to reduce the effect. So far, they have implemented a hiring freeze, and a large budget cut, and started a campaign to inform the public of their need.

If you are interested in donating, click here for more.