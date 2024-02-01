Bruce Springsteen shares tribute to his mother upon her death, quotes one of his songs

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen shared on Thursday that his mother Adele has died in a heartfelt tribute on social media.

He shared the news on his Instagram page, including his mother’s birthday and the day she died, which was Wednesday. She was 98.

Next to a beautiful video clip showing his mother dancing, Springsteen also included in the caption an excerpt of lyrics from his 1998 song “The Wish,” a track inspired by his mother.

“I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance,” one of the lyrics read.

“The Wish” is one of the songs the rock and roller performed in his 2017 Broadway show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” a one-man show based on his autobiography “Born to Run” wherein he shared personal stories from his life and performed acoustic versions of some of his greatest hits.

When the show returned to Broadway in 2021, according to Today, Springsteen told his audience that his mother, who was 95 at the time, had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for 10 years.

“That’s taken a lot away from us,” the Boss said at the time. He added that she’d always loved to dance and that despite her disease, “the need to dance hasn’t left her,” making the video he shared this week a fitting one.

Springsteen always celebrated his mother’s passion for dancing, something he added was an “essential part of mom’s spirit, it’s who she is. It’s beyond language and it’s more powerful than memory. It’s the embodiment.”

