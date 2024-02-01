Break away from the USA? New Hampshire once again says nay

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire voters won’t be asked to add a secession clause to the state constitution, nor will lawmakers study the broader issue of breaking away from the United States. Without debate, the House on Thursday rejected a proposed constitutional amendment requiring the state to proceed as a sovereign nation if the national debt reaches $40 trillion. Also killed was a bill that would have created a committee to study the “economic, legal and sociological aspects of New Hampshire exerting its sovereign state rights.” A comparable proposal calling for the state to secede failed two years ago by a similarly overwhelming margin.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.