Boat carrying migrants capsizes near Puerto Rico, killing 2

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities are searching for migrants missing off Puerto Rico’s northwest coast after a crowded boat capsized, killing at least two people. Puerto Rico police said Thursday that officers rescued 20 occupants of the boat that capsized near the coastal town of Quebradillas. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people the boat carried when it turned over Wednesday or from where they departed. The vast majority of migrants who try to reach Puerto Rico are from Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The number of people traveling to the U.S. territory from the Dominican Republic on rickety and crowded vessels has increased as Haiti struggles with a spike in gang violence and deepening poverty.

