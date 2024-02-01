Bill calls for Maryland school sports to be ‘designated based on biological sex’

By Barry Simms

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WBAL) — Some Maryland lawmakers are pushing legislation that would draw the line in school sports based on biological sex.

The issue has received national attention. Sponsors are concerned over transgender females and whether they should be allowed to participate in girls’ sporting programs.

Maryland lawmakers created the Fairness in Girls Sports Act in response.

“It’s about protecting our girls on the field and in the locker room,” Baltimore County Del. Kathy Szeliga, R-District 7A, said.

Supporters were in Annapolis Wednesday to testify on behalf of the measure before the House Ways and Means Committee. They said it ensures a fair playing field and athletic opportunities.

“The only way sports can be fair for women is with a protected female category that excludes competitors with a male advantage,” advocate Evie Edwards said.

The bill calls for intramural, junior varsity and varsity sports teams or sports sponsored by certain schools to be “expressly designated based on biological sex.”

“It simply ensures a level playing field for girls sports where biological girls compete against biological girls only,” said Del. Mary Beth Carozza, R-District 38, representing the lower Eastern Shore.

Supporters said they believe there should be no special allowances or rules for gender identity and that they are trying to protect girls from discrimination.

Opponents said the bill does just that — discriminate.

“I think it’s about fear, maybe, but it’s a minority fear. In the state of Maryland, it is not a majority fear. The state of Maryland takes many precautions for transgender people and (the bill) seems like a total waste of time. I don’t get it,” activist Renee Lau said.

“Transgender girls are girls,” Frederick County Del. Kris Fair, D-Distrcit 3A, said.

Fair is the chair of the Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus.

“Not all of us come from the same background, however, we are all equal and we deserve to be treated with the same level of dignity and respect. This bill does not do that,” Fair said.

Similar measures have been proposed in Annapolis in recent years but have not been passed.

