Biden battles Trump for union workers as he heads to Michigan for UAW meeting

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday is looking to capitalize on last week’s high-profile endorsement from the United Auto Workers, heading to Michigan to meet with members of the union as he battles Donald Trump for their votes.

Biden narrowly won Michigan in 2020, and the state – along with other union-heavy Midwestern states – is expected to be critical for his reelection bid. Trump, his likely 2024 opponent, is also trying to court union voters and met with Teamsters union leaders and workers in Washington on Wednesday as he tries to make inroads with what Democrats view as a vital voting bloc. The Teamsters previously endorsed candidates other than Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Biden has touted himself as the most pro-union president in history and last week’s endorsement appeared to give him a boost. While in Michigan on Thursday, the president will be meeting with UAW members, a Biden campaign official told CNN. The event, at a union hall near Detroit, will feature an “informal” conversation with union members, according to the campaign.

Among the UAW members that Biden will meet with on Thursday afternoon is a worker who walked the picket line that the president visited in the fall, a campaign aide said.

Biden is also set to meet with a mother and her two adult children – all three of whom are UAW members – as the campaign seeks to highlight multi-generational union families that can be hit particularly hard by plant closures and strikes.

Union leadership is firmly behind the president. In a fiery speech while delivering the group’s endorsement, UAW President Shawn Fain said Biden was the clear choice in a matchup with Trump. Biden last year became the first sitting president to join an active picket line.

“Joe Biden bet on the American worker while Donald Trump blamed the American workers,” Fain said. “We need to know who’s going to sit in the most powerful seat in the world and help us win as a united working class. So if our endorsement must be earned, Joe Biden has earned it.”

Biden said he “kept my commitment to be the most pro-union president ever.”

“I’m proud you have my back. Let me just say I’m honored to have your back, and you have mine,” the president said after receiving the UAW’s endorsement last week.

The backing from union leadership may not convince all of the rank-and-file to vote for the president in November. Biden won the endorsement of the UAW in the 2020 campaign, even though many rank-and-file members supported Trump. Trump has made appealing to union voters a key part of his political strategy, in no small part by targeting disaffected voters in parts of the Midwest who believe the Democratic Party has left them behind.

Since the group publicly backed Biden, Trump has hit back, slamming Fain as a “dope” and vowing that he could revive the automobile industry in the United States.

The union vote is no longer reliably Democratic – and Trump’s efforts to court the union vote seem to have been working, especially among non-college-educated union workers.

Still, the UAW’s endorsement last week could be important for Biden’s chances in the union-heavy state.

The president’s visit to Michigan will also serve as a reminder of a growing political concern: erosion of support for the president among Arab-Americans. The Israel-Hamas war has led to thousands of civilian deaths and a widespread humanitarian crisis in Gaza, angering Arab-Americans and prompting many to call on Biden to support a ceasefire in Gaza.

Biden’s likelihood to repeat his 2020 victory in Michigan has been thrown into doubt because of his continued support for Israel’s campaign. Some Michigan lawmakers who backed Biden’s 2020 bid have been less enthusiastic as he gears up for the 2024 race.

Biden’s campaign has been struggling to find Arab American leaders who are even willing to meet with campaign officials. Multiple local leaders in Michigan declined invitations to meet with Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, with Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud telling CNN that he declined the meeting because “this is not a time for electoral politics” and that a conversation about change would be “with policymakers. Not campaign staff.”

Chavez Rodriguez attended two meetings with local Arab and Palestinian-American leaders Friday morning, as well as other meetings with Hispanic and Black local elected officials and leaders in the afternoon.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who has been an outspoken critic of Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, met with Chavez Rodriguez in Michigan on Friday, two sources familiar with the meeting said.

Michigan is both home to one of the largest concentrations of Arab-Americans in the country and a critical electoral battleground. More than 310,000 people of Middle Eastern or North African descent live in Michigan, according to the 2020 census, the state ranking behind only California in the number of MENA residents.

Biden’s struggles with key sections of his coalition due to his support for Israel have become obvious in recent weeks, as several of his public events have been interrupted by people calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, including Biden’s remarks last week after receiving the UAW endorsement. The UAW has called for a ceasefire.

As of Wednesday afternoon, campaign officials said there were no plans for the president to meet separately with members of the Arab-American community while he was in the Detroit area. But it appeared possible that the president might speak with Arab and Muslim leaders in a low-key and private setting – when he attended the UAW conference in Washington last week, he spoke backstage with a group of pro-ceasefire advocates during a photo line.

While the campaign did not publicize exactly where in the Detroit area Biden would go, it also appeared certain that local pro-ceasefire protests would likely pop up. Disruptions at Biden events have become common as Israel has continued its attacks in Gaza – at a recent campaign rally in northern Virginia, Biden’s speech was interrupted more than a dozen times.

The White House itself declined to provide information about the president’s visit to Michigan, saying the trip was political in nature and therefore outside the purview of government officials.

“The president has had meetings with Muslim and Arab leaders. Obviously, we don’t read out every meeting. White House officials here have been in regular contact with Muslim and Arab leaders, folks in those community,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said ahead of the president’s trip.

“We get this is a very difficult time for people. We get that. We get that it’s a very difficult time for folks,” she said. “And we always believe it’s important, the President believes it’s important for Americans to feel like their voices can be heard and to do that in a peaceful way.”

But Jean Pierre said ahead of the president’s Michigan stop on Thursday that senior administration officials will visit Michigan soon “to hear directly from community leaders on a range of issues that are important to them and their families, including the conflict in Israel and Gaza.”

