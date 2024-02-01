Beloved 49ers fan’s memory being kept alive at Menlo Park store by his son

By Nicole Comstock

MENLO PARK, California (KPIX) — With the 49ers set to take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, people all over the Bay Area will be showing off their 49er pride.

At Bob’s Country Corner in Menlo Park, when customers check out, they’ll see a cartoon version of Bob Wehab on the POS system. The store is named after Bob, an incredibly beloved man in the community, who died a few years ago.

His son, Issa Wehab, brought the vision to life.

“If you know my dad, he’d probably hate this. He’d go, ‘What! You made me a cartoon? Take that Mickey Mouse stuff off,'” Issa Wehab said, with a smile. “But it would be funny, and I think secretively, he would lightweight appreciate it.”

A cartoon Bob and one of his late brother, Mike, can be found on what will become a piece of Bob’s Country Corner history. They’ll be donning Vegas-themed outfits on their neighborhood Super Bowl squares board, which will eventually go up on the wall.

“I just wanted to keep them alive, keep them around the store,” Issa Wehab said. “I gave them that luxurious Vegas treatment.”

For Issa Wehab, the 49ers have been a part of his family’s story since he was a little kid.

“The whole organization has been a part of my family for years. Eddie D, Jerry Rice, Joe Montana used to be a neighbor,” he said. “Coach Harbaugh was a close friend of my dad’s before he passed away. Roger Craig.”

It’s understandable why he is pulling for the 49ers to win.

“Oh my God, it would mean everything to me,” he said.

A faithful family, grateful for the 49ers, and hopeful they can pull it off.

