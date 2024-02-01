5 things to know for Feb. 1: Big Tech hearing, Gaza, Atmospheric rivers, Migrant arrivals, Robocalls



(CNN) — It’s a presidential election year, and with it comes a lot of political jargon. Take a look at CNN’s list of common terms used throughout the election season to help you understand what’s happening before you cast your vote.

1. Big Tech hearing

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee relentlessly questioned and criticized the chief executives of five big tech companies on Wednesday about the potential harms their products have on teens. The CEOs of Meta, TikTok, Snap, Discord and X (formerly known as Twitter) testified that they are aiming to make social media safer for youth. The hearing got emotional at times with apologies from two executives, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg who stood to apologize to the families in the hearing room, saying: “I’m sorry for everything you have all been through. No one should go through the things that your families have suffered and this is why we invest so much and we are going to continue doing industry-wide efforts to make sure no one has to go through the things your families have had to suffer.”

2. Gaza

The US and at least 13 other countries have pulled funding for the main UN aid agency in Gaza following allegations by Israel that some of its staff were involved in Hamas’ October 7 attack. While details remain scant, Israel alleges that 13 of the agency’s 13,000 Gaza staffers took part in the attack in varying capacities, ranging from involvement in kidnapping hostages to being told to set up an operations room. On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the end of the UN mission in the region and said other aid groups must replace it. However, approximately 2 million Gazans rely on the agency for aid, with 1 million people using the group’s shelters for food and health care amid the fighting in the enclave.

3. Atmospheric rivers

A potent pair of atmospheric rivers is lashing California with heavy rain and strong winds. More than 20 million people across the state are under flood alerts today as storms threaten flash flooding in cities including San Diego, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland. Forecasts show rain up to 4 inches is possible in the coming days and could fall at rates that could exceed 1 inch per hour. Then on Sunday, another atmospheric river is poised to stall over the southern part of the state in what could become the “largest storm of the season,” the National Weather Service said. More than 400 personnel have been prepositioned across 16 California counties to respond when needed, according to the state’s office of emergency services.

4. Migrant arrivals

A surge of migrants at the US southern border is fueling a humanitarian crisis during the challenging winter months. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has offered thousands of migrants free bus rides out of his state to “sanctuary cities” run by Democrats — and the options given were generally New York, Chicago or Denver. Many migrants told CNN they had heard New York was too full, believed Chicago would be too cold and thus picked Denver. But as crowds line up in the city to get food and shelter, the overnight temperatures are falling below zero degrees Fahrenheit. As they face life-threatening temperatures, the mayors of New York, Chicago and Denver have issued joint calls for the arrivals of migrants to be treated as a national problem.

5. Robocalls

The FCC is looking to make AI-generated robocalls illegal in the US. The agency made the announcement on Wednesday after a recent robocall with an AI-generated voice resembling President Joe Biden targeted thousands of New Hampshire voters and as officials brace for artificial intelligence to make it easier to spread disinformation in the 2024 election. An alarming number of robocalls in recent months have also confused consumers by “imitating the voices of celebrities, political candidates, and close family members,” the FCC said. The number of robocalls placed in the US peaked at around 58.5 billion in 2019, data shows. Last year, the figure was closer to 55 billion.

THIS JUST IN

European Union agrees to deal on $50B funding for Ukraine

The European Union has agreed on a funding deal worth more than $50 billion for Ukraine, EU Council President Charles Michel announced in a post on X today. Failure to reach an agreement would have been a major blow to Ukraine at a time when its outmanned and outgunned forces are struggling on the battlefield amid a renewed Russian assault, and military aid from the US has dried up.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

February is Black History Month

This month marks a federally recognized, nationwide celebration that calls on all Americans to reflect on the significant roles that African Americans have played in shaping US history. Read more about the man behind the holiday.

Streaming platforms crack down on password sharing

Disney is banning password sharing on its Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ streaming services, following in the footsteps of competitor Netflix.

These people have visited every country in the world

A record 50 people recently joined the coveted list of travelers who’ve visited all the countries in the world. However, some are having second thoughts about completing the challenge.

The moon is shrinking

A region of the moon at the center of a new international space race is prone to “moonquakes,” potentially posing a threat to future human settlers, a new study says.

How to start controlling the tech in your life

Silencing phone alerts is one of the radical strategies that can help you take back your time, attention and purpose. This book offers tips on unplugging from your devices and being more present.

TODAY’S NUMBER

4

That’s how many times in a row the Federal Reserve has held interest rates steady following the central bank’s policy meeting on Wednesday. The benchmark lending rate will remain at a 23-year high as Fed Chair Jerome Powell seeks to temper expectations of a rate cut coming in March, saying it’s “probably not the most likely case.”

TODAY’S QUOTE

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.”

— Margot Robbie, reacting for the first time about being omitted from the best actress Oscar race. A chorus of people were disappointed last week when the “Barbie” star did not earn a nod in the lead actress category, while Ryan Gosling secured a thumbs up in the best supporting actor category for his role as Ken.

AND FINALLY …

Watch the 2024 Super Bowl ads

Companies spend millions on Super Bowl ads — and many are just as exciting as the game itself! Watch this video to see a first look at the 2024 Super Bowl commercials that will air live on February 11.

