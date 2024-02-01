38 people killed and 52 wounded in communal clashes over land in South Sudan, officials report

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Officials in South Sudan say residents of a swampy area battled with cattle herders who moved in looking for water and pasture during the dry season, and at least 38 people were killed and 52 suffered gunshot wounds. The fighting started Wednesday and tensions remained high Thursday night, with officials reporting “minor clashes” and apprehension over revenge attacks in the remote area. An official in Warrap state says the fighting took place in Alor, which is in Lakes state and borders both Warrap and Unity states. A Lakes state police spokesman says young herders from Warrap migrated to the Alor area with their cattle two weeks ago and began burning brush and the temporary shelters of residents. He says the herders were looking for pasture and water for their animals.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.