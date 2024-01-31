Wisconsin election officials urge state Supreme Court to reject Phillips’ effort to get on ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission argues that Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips’ challenge to being left off of Wisconsin’s ballot is too late and the state Supreme Court should reject his lawsuit. Phillips last week asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to order that he be put on the primary ballot in the battleground state after he was excluded by the state’s top Democrats. They only put President Joe Biden’s name on the April 2 primary ballot. But the bipartisan presidential selection committee that didn’t forward his name, as well as the Wisconsin Elections Commission, told the Supreme Court in a joint response on Wednesday that Phillips waited too long.

