UK police hunt for a man suspected of throwing a ‘corrosive substance’ that injured 9 in London

LONDON (AP) — British police are hunting for a suspect after several people were injured with a corrosive substance in London. The Metropolitan Police force said nine people were injured after a man threw the substance at a woman and two children Wednesday in the Clapham area. Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said nine people had been taken to hospitals: the woman and two children; three adults who came to their assistance; and three police officers. Castle said the officers’ injuries were believed to be minor. There was no immediate word on the condition of the others. Police said they were searching for a man who was seen fleeing the scene.

