Traffic dispute in suburban Chicago erupts into gunfire, with 4 shot

DOLTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a traffic dispute in suburban Chicago has erupted into gunfire with four people taken to hospitals after being shot. The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Dolton. Dolton Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Cole says four patients, all adults suffering gunshot wounds, were taken to several hospitals. Saul Mazon tells the Chicago Tribune he was headed to a store when he saw several cars traveling quickly down a street, one car hit another, and the vehicles pulled into a parking lot where people got out and were yelling and arguing. He then heard several shots.

