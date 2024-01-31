Pakistani troops kill 22 insurgents in southwest after coordinated attacks over Iran strikes

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistani security forces killed 22 insurgents in an operation this week against Baloch separatists after coming under attacks. Baloch separatists began the attacks before dawn Monday in retaliation for strikes by Pakistan on insurgent hideouts in Iran in January. Four security forces and two civilians also died in the attacks in Mach, a district in Baluchistan province. The outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attacks, which continued until Tuesday night. Jan Achakzai, a government spokesman in Baluchistan, said Thursday the situation in Mach was now under control. Also Thursday, the bodies of nine Pakistani laborers killed by gunmen in Iran last week were repatriated to their home country.

