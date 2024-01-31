Pearl Jam throws a listening party for their new album that Eddie Vedder calls ‘our best work’

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Pearl Jam’s forthcoming album shows the rockers are not mellowing with age. Singer Eddie Vedder and other members of the band that began in Seattle in the early 1990s gave an advance listen of their 12th studio album to a select group of family, friends and industry insiders on Wednesday at the Troubadour club in the Los Angeles area. Vedder told the crowd the album is “our best work.” The record, whose name and release date have not yet been revealed, is even more hard-rocking than their last album, 2020’s “Gigaton.”

