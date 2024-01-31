About a dozen people hurt in hangar collapse on grounds of Boise airport, officials say
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say about a dozen people were hurt when a hanger under construction on the grounds of the airport in Boise, Idaho, collapsed. Boise Fire Department Operations Chief Aaron Hummel says the initial scene was chaotic but that as of Wednesday evening everyone who had been at the site had been accounted for. Hummel wouldn’t comment on the condition of those injured or say whether anyone had died, saying officials were first working to contact family members. Boise Airport operations were not impacted by the collapse. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.