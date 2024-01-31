Massachusetts man shot dead after crashing truck, approaching officer with knife

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man who led police on a chase in two states was fatally shot after crashing in Maine and emerging from his truck with a knife. Police say 52-year-old Kenneth Ellis then approached a police officer who fired his weapon Tuesday night on Main Street in Fryeburg. Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene. His last known address was in Hyannis, Massachusetts, but the police pursuit began in New Hampshire and ended when Ellis’ truck struck several vehicles and crashed into a snowbank. The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating.

