Man fleeing police caused crash that injured Gayle Manchin, authorities say

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing police caused the Alabama car crash that injured Gayle Manchin, head of an economic development partnership of the federal government and 13 state governments and the wife of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, along with a colleague of hers. Gayle Manchin, the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, was injured in the Monday wreck as she and her colleague were headed to an event in Birmingham. Al.com reports the fleeing car struck an SUV carrying Manchin and her colleague. Tradarryl Rishad Boykins, of Birmingham, was arrested on charges including felony assault and attempting to elude police. He’s being held on a $2 million bond.

