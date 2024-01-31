LGBTQ+ bar in downtown Colorado Springs struggling after fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -What was once a lively bar in Downtown Colorado Springs is now empty and left with smoke damage.

Back in December, a fire erupted on E. Bijou St that displaced several businesses, including Icons.

Firefighters said the blaze started due to an electrical malfunction with a kitchen refrigerator at another downtown business.

"I was doing administrative work and the building just filled with smoke," said T Paul, General Manager at Icons.

Wednesday crews were outside taking down their sign and putting it into storage until they find a way to be able to turn on the lights again.

"The owners are every day out there scouring all of downtown looking for something that's financially feasible," said Paul

As they work to figure out what's next, staff are now left looking for a new job. The general manager said they're urging them to file for unemployment.

"The insurance has allowed us to kind of keep our head just above water, but that insurance will be ending at the beginning of February and that has not included the tips that our staff would have earned. And being in the industry, earning tips, that's where you're your whole income comes from...not your hourly wage," said Paul.

In the meantime, Anthem Live Studios is giving back, holding a fundraiser on Thursday to help those employees who are now without a job.

"It's an empowerment class using dance and especially focused on doing that in heels. so if anyone comes out to the class tomorrow, all of the funds, 100% of it, are going to our staff," said Paul.

The fundraiser will be held at Anthem Live Studios tomorrow Thursday night at 6:00 pm if you want to support the icons staff.