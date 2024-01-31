Judge: Florida official overstepped authority in DeSantis effort to stop pro-Palestinian group
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge refused to take action against Florida in a lawsuit challenging an order to deactivate pro-Palestinian student groups at state universities. Wednesday’s ruling essentially found nothing has been done to follow through with the directive. State university Board of Governor’s Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote to university presidents in October at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ urging, directing them to disband chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine. The American Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of the University of Florida SJP chapter, but Judge Mark Warner denied an injunction because the group ia still active. He wrote that Rodrigues overstepped his authority.