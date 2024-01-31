John Podesta will take over for John Kerry as the US special climate change envoy, AP source says
By COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House senior adviser John Podesta will replace John Kerry as U.S. special climate change envoy, according to a person familiar with the appointment. Kerry announced earlier this month that he would step down from the top climate job to work on President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. Podesta would start when Kerry departs. The person who shared this information was not authorized to speak publicly about the details of the appointment, which has not been publicly announced, and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.