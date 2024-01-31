Grave peril of digital conspiracy theories: ‘What happens when no one believes anything anymore?’

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s not uncommon to believe conspiracy theories, and surveys show that many Americans believe in at least one of them. But what happens when those beliefs go too far? For some people, it can mean social isolation, or problems at home or the workplace. But for others, trust in fringe conspiracy theories and bogus explanations for world events can lead to extreme and even violent actions. Extremist groups and America’s foreign adversaries have tried to encourage belief in conspiracy theories as a way of undermining faith in democracy and American institutions. Meanwhile, the internet has made it easier than ever for conspiracy theorists to find each other, share information and recruit new believers.

