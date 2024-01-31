Gilgeous-Alexander scores 34 points, Thunder beat short-handed Nuggets 105-100

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 105-100 on Wednesday night in a matchup of teams near the top of the Western Conference standings. Denver star Nikola Jokic sat out because of pain in his lower back. Oklahoma City took advantage of the two-time league MVP’s absence by holding the defending champion Nuggets to 39.8% shooting. Chet Holmgren had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for the Thunder. The Thunder won the season series 3-1 and avoided their first three-game skid of the season. Aaron Gordon had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.