Georgia governor signs bill that would define antisemitism in state law
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a law defining antisemitism in state law. Kemp, in a Wednesday signing ceremony, proclaimed support for Jewish residents despite concerns that the measure would hamper people opposing the actions of Israel. The measure had stalled in 2023, but was pushed with fresh urgency this year amid the Israel-Hamas war and a reported surge in antisemitic incidents in Georgia. Sponsors say adopting the 2016 definition put forward by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance will help prosecutors and other officials identify hate crimes and illegal discrimination targeting Jewish people. Opponents of the Georgia law warn it will be used to censor criticism of Israel.