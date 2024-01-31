Georgia governor signs bill that would define antisemitism in state law

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a law defining antisemitism in state law. Kemp, in a Wednesday signing ceremony, proclaimed support for Jewish residents despite concerns that the measure would hamper people opposing the actions of Israel. The measure had stalled in 2023, but was pushed with fresh urgency this year amid the Israel-Hamas war and a reported surge in antisemitic incidents in Georgia. Sponsors say adopting the 2016 definition put forward by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance will help prosecutors and other officials identify hate crimes and illegal discrimination targeting Jewish people. Opponents of the Georgia law warn it will be used to censor criticism of Israel.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.