Democratic field set for special election that could determine control of Michigan House

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic candidates Peter Herzberg and Mai Xiong have advanced in the race to fill open seats in two Democratic-leaning Michigan House districts. Xiong is a second-term commissioner in Macomb County and will face Republican Ronald Singer in the April 16 special election. Herzberg has served on the Westland City Council since 2016 and will face Josh Powell. The candidates are aiming to replace two Democratic representatives who stepped down last year after winning mayoral races in their hometowns. The state House has been stuck in a 54-54 deadlock since.

