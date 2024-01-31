Crews rescue dog stuck on steep cliff in St. Helens

By Web Staff

ST. HELENS, Oregon (KPTV) — A dog was rescued Wednesday by first responders after he became stuck on a steep cliff in St. Helens.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook that they were called out to the area of the Botanical Gardens after a dog had become trapped on a steep cliff following a fall from the trail above.

The Columbia County Technical Rescue Team, which consists of members from several fire departments who have specialized training, was called in to help.

Crews were able to get to Smudge and safely bring him back to his owner. Columbia River Fire & Rescue says his owner was extremely grateful for the help provided.

Smudge the dog following the rescue at the Botanical Gardens, St Helens OR. Thank you St Helens Police, Mist-Birkenfeld…

