Conspiracy Theories: Why we want to believe when the facts often aren’t there

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sometimes a story is more appealing than the truth. Experts say that’s one of the reasons to explain the popularity of conspiracy theories. Conspiracy theories have always been around. They’re alternative explanations for world events and they’re often not supported by the facts. Today, they’re playing an outsize role in politics and culture. Some of the examples are QAnon, as well as conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and stolen elections. Psychologists say conspiracy theories offer a sort of mental shortcut, giving believers a way to navigate a world that to them seems random, frightening and chaotic.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.