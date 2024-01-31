Chicago becomes latest U.S. city to approve cease-fire resolution in Israel-Hamas war

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s City Council narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday calling for a permanent cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas, with Mayor Brandon Johnson casting the tiebreaking vote. The symbolic declaration in the nation’s third-largest city follows weeks of rowdy public meetings with disruptions from demonstrators, including on Wednesday where council chambers had to be temporarily cleared. The resolution, approved 24-23, includes a call for humanitarian aid and the release of all hostages. Supporters in the chambers included the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Chicago is latest U.S. city to approve such a non-binding resolution, following Atlanta, Detroit and San Francisco in recent months.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.