Bud brings back Clydesdales as early Super Bowl ad releases offer up nostalgia, humor, celebrities
By MAE ANDERSON
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad is bringing back some familiar characters this year. The perennial Super Bowl advertiser is bringing back fan favorites the Clydesdales and a Labrador, in a nod to previous commercials that aired during advertising’s biggest night. Ahead of Super Bowl 58, some advertisers are releasing ads early in the hope of capitalizing on the buzz leading up to the game. They hope to recoup some of the reported $7 million that’s the going rate for a 30-second spot by capturing attention early. It’s a big challenge to stand out among the 50-plus advertisers vying for the eyes of more than 100 million people expected to tune in to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.