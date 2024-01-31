Boat sinks after fire erupts at marina in Canton

By Ryan Dickstein

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WMAR) — Multiple boats caught fire near Anchorage Marina in Canton Wednesday morning.

Fire crews eventually contained the flames around the 2500 block of Boston Street, but not before one boat sunk and another was destroyed.

Citizen App captured video footage of the incident.

Users on the app claim a propane tank exploded causing the blaze, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

They also mention that flames spread to a third boat and the pier.

There’s no word on any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

