Biogen plans to shut down its controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm

Biogen will stop developing its Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm, a drug once seen as a potential blockbuster before stumbling soon after its launch a couple of years ago. The drugmaker said Wednesday that it will end a study of the drug needed for full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and it will stop sales of Aduhelm. Patients taking doses of the treatment available through the commercial market can continue until November. A company representative said there are about 2,500 people worldwide taking Aduhelm. Biogen said it will turn its focus more to other Alzheimer’s treatments.

