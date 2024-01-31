Australian Open Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the Australian Open, one of four competitions that make up the “Grand Slam” in professional tennis. The other three are Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open.

January 13-28, 2024 – The 112th Australian Open takes place.

January 16-29, 2023 – The 111th Australian Open takes place.

The tournament is played at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.

The Australian Open is played on hard courts with a blue surface.

2024 Results

Jannik Sinner overcomes a two-set deficit to defeat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in a five-set final and claims the men’s Australian Open title, becoming the first Italian man to win a grand slam since 1976.

Aryna Sabalenka successfully defends her Australian Open women’s title, defeating China’s Zheng Qinwen in the final.

2023 Results

Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win a 10th Australian Open title and a record-equaling 22nd grand slam.

Belarusian-born Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina in three sets, becoming the first player competing under a neutral flag to secure a grand slam.

Other Facts

Total prize money for 2024 was a record high $86.5 million AUD, a 13% increase from $76.5 million AUD in 2023.

Youngest winners – men’s singles – Ken Rosewall (18); women’s singles – Martina Hingis (16)

Oldest winners – men’s singles – Rosewall (37); women’s singles – Thelma Long (35)

Most consecutive singles wins – men’s – Roy Emerson (five) 1963-1967; women’s – Margaret Court (seven) 1960-1966

Most singles titles overall – men’s – Djokovic (10); women’s – Margaret Court (11)

Timeline

1905 – The Australasian Championships are played in Melbourne.

1927 – The name is changed to the Australian Championships.

1954 – Thelma Long wins the Women’s Singles Championship at 35 years and eight months, becoming the oldest female to do so.

1969 – The name is changed to the Australian Open.

1972 – Ken Rosewall wins the Men’s Singles Championship at age 37, becoming the oldest male player to win the Australian Open. Rosewall also holds the record for youngest champion, winning at age 18 in 1953.

2001 – Begins paying men and women equal prize money.

January 15-16, 2022 – World No. 1 and 2021 men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic is detained and deported from Australia over a visa and Covid-19 vaccination dispute, missing the tournament.

November 15, 2022 – Australia’s Immigration Ministry announces the repeal of Djokovic’s three-year ban from entering the country, paving the way for the nine-time singles champion to enter the 2023 Australian Open.

