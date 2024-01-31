Accused LeFlore shooter escorted to Metro Jail, charged as an adult

By Ariel Mallory

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Dozens of law enforcement officers swarmed the Toulminville area Tuesday afternoon looking for the suspected school shooter.

The urgent search also expanded into Prichard.

The 16-year-old girl did eventually surrender.

FOX10 News exclusively obtained video of the moment the teen was being escorted to Metro Jail, in handcuffs, by Mobile Police.

Because of a recent law that protects the identity of juveniles, FOX10 News is unable to share the identity of the juvenile or show her face, even though she’s charged as an adult.

The frantic search for the teen came to an end around 2 p.m. Tuesday, after police say she opened fire inside LeFlore High School around noon. Two students were shot.

U.S. Marshals were going door to door with K-9s, SWAT team members, and a fleet of patrol cars swarmed one Prichard neighborhood.

All the chaos happened as several parents, city leaders, and police officers rushed to the school.

According to MPD, the person the girl intended to shoot was a 15-year-old boy who was grazed.

An innocent 17-year-old student was shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

It’s unclear what the two teens were fighting about.

She’s in Mobile County Metro Jail and faces two counts of first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds, and discharging a firearm into a school building.

It’s unclear when the girl will make her first court appearance, because all of her hearings will be held in secret, unless a judge rules otherwise.

