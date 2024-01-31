A new outdoor Amphitheater expected to bring Colorado Springs millions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- The new outdoor amphitheater being built on the north side of Colorado Springs is getting ready for its grand debut.

Crews are hard at work to complete the project in time for opening day which is slotted for August 9, 2024, with OneRepublic announced as the inaugural act.

After three years of planning, Sunset Amphitheater can hold a little more than nine thousand people. It will host movie nights, graduations, Sunday services, and more.

The forty-million-dollar project will not only bring people together but is also expected to bring in 125 million dollars a year for the Colorado Springs economy.

J.W. Roth, the CEO of "Notes Live," says this is about growing the city with music.

"Music is a it's a uniter. So when you look at when you look at bringing an amphitheater, one unites a community. It's a big piece of culture in a community and the arts and culture piece of a community. But it also is a huge economic driver," says Roth.

One special section of premium seating will be known as the "fire pit suites." The CEO says he wants to provide a backyard feel to the venue for people to enjoy.

Tickets are affordable for everyone but vary based on the seating and band.

Click here to find tickets and other performers headed to Colorado Springs. Tickets for OneRepublic will be available on February 10.