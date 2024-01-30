Wenzel, Walters score career highs to lead Wyoming over Air Force 83-72
By The Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Brendan Wenzel had a career-high 25 points, Mason Walters scored a career-best 22 and Wyoming defeated Air Force 83-72.
By The Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Brendan Wenzel had a career-high 25 points, Mason Walters scored a career-best 22 and Wyoming defeated Air Force 83-72.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.