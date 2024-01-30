WeGo driver puts ‘Call 911′ on bus display to summon help

By Tony Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A quick-thinking bus driver successfully alerted passersby to a situation on her bus by utilizing the exterior display panel to summon help.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers were called by someone who noticed the display on a WeGo bus that read, “Call 911.” They caught up with the bus at the next stop on Charlotte Pike and American Road.

MNPD officers spoke with a woman on the bus who said 40-year-old Augustine Collier came up behind her while she was sitting on the bus, attempted to grab her phone, and accused her of taking pictures of him, the arrest report states.

At that point, the woman said the driver slammed the brakes, causing Collier to fall to the floor of the bus, and then other people on the bus were able to separate him from the woman, according to police.

Collier admitted to the officers that he was trying to take the woman’s phone and added that he intended to choke her. The officers found a glass jar in his pocket that contained marijuana, the report states.

Collier was taken into custody and charged with robbery and drug possession.

