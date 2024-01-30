Skip to Content
News

Warm temperatures continue… but winter returns starting Friday.

slot0
By
today at 8:01 AM
Published 7:52 AM

We'll continue to see mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures through Thursday... a return to winter weather Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: High pressure remains firmly in control of our weather... bringing sunny skies and highs in the low and mid-60s today.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly overnight with morning lows in the upper-20s and low-30s. 

EXTENDED: Mild temperatures through Thursday. A winter storm takes aim at Colorado for Friday and Saturday. The mountains will see heavy snow Friday and Saturday. There are still some big question marks for the I-25 corridor and the plains. Currently it looks like we'll see a switch from rain showers to wet snow Friday night and Saturday along the I-25 corridor. The finer details will start to come into focus over the next 48-hours. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content