Warm temperatures continue… but winter returns starting Friday.

We'll continue to see mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures through Thursday... a return to winter weather Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: High pressure remains firmly in control of our weather... bringing sunny skies and highs in the low and mid-60s today.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly overnight with morning lows in the upper-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: Mild temperatures through Thursday. A winter storm takes aim at Colorado for Friday and Saturday. The mountains will see heavy snow Friday and Saturday. There are still some big question marks for the I-25 corridor and the plains. Currently it looks like we'll see a switch from rain showers to wet snow Friday night and Saturday along the I-25 corridor. The finer details will start to come into focus over the next 48-hours.