Traffic impacts expected during a major project on the west side of town

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A major traffic project is happening on Frontmore Road on the west side of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says it is replacing a major gas line and the project could cause big-time backups.

The five-mile-long project is expected to cause congestion until April. Lane closures are expected in both directions on Fontmore Road between Mesa and 31st Street.

One lane will remain open in both directions for the impacted portion of Fontmore. Right now, crews do not expect full road closures during the project. They are working on replacing more than 550 miles of gas lines throughout Colorado Springs because the pipes are outdated.

CSU says the traffic headaches will be worth the upgrades.

"It's really to provide service for our customers for years to come and providing that quality and reliability that we rely upon when we go to take a hot shower or have a hot bath or warm up our homes or have a gas-lit fireplace," says Jane Zook, an expert with CSU.

CSU says there will be extra police officers enforcing work zone safety, so make sure to go slow and obey all posted signs.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. Crews also say delays could be extended if winter weather becomes an issue.