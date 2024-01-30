Poland’s new government asks Germany to think creatively about compensation for World War II losses

BERLIN, Germany (AP) — The foreign minister in Poland’s new pro-European Union government says he would like Germany’s leaders to think in a “creative” way about compensating Poland for the huge losses it suffered at German hands during World War II. The request was greatly toned down from that of Poland’s previous right-wing government, which had demanded $1.3 trillion in reparations for Nazi Germany’s invasion and occupation in 1939-45. German officials have consistently said that while Berlin recognizes its historical responsibility, the issue of reparations was settled decades ago.

