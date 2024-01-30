Oklahoma governor says he’s not interested in changing from lethal injection to nitrogen executions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he is confident in the state’s lethal injection protocols and has no plans to endorse a switch to nitrogen as a method of execution. Stitt said this Tuesday as several other states like Ohio and North Dakota say they’re considering nitrogen gas as a way to execute people. Alabama last week became the first state to use nitrogen gas to put a person to death. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and the head of the state’s prison system filed a joint motion asking a court to schedule six upcoming executions three months apart. This would be instead of the current 60 days.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.